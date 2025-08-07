A monthslong probe by the office of Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., compiled hundreds of alleged human rights violations at immigration detention centers, according to a new report about his probe first obtained by NBC News.The report states that Ossoff’s office has “identified 510 credible reports of human rights abuse” against people in immigration custody. Of these cases, 41 include allegations of physical or sexual abuse, as well as 18 alleged reports of mistreatment of children in custody, both U.S. citizens and noncitizens, and 14 alleged reports of mistreatment of pregnant women.
Thursday, August 07, 2025
Seems Bad
Good for Ossoff.
