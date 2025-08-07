What's The Point of Being Rich

Apple is putting another $100 billion toward expanding manufacturing in the US as the company responds to pressure from President Donald Trump to manufacture more of its products in the US. The move builds upon the company’s initial plan to invest $500 billion in the US over the next four years, and includes a new American Manufacturing Program that the company says will bring more of Apple’s “supply chain and advanced manufacturing” to the US.
As part of its investment, Apple has agreed to an expanded partnership with Corning to manufacture “100 percent” of the iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass in Kentucky. It will also work with Samsung at its chip fab in Austin, Texas, “to launch an innovative new technology for making chips, which has never been used before anywhere in the world,” according to Apple’s press release.
Thursday, August 07, 2025
