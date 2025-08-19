Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Popularism!

Thinking of an alternate timeline during which Dems didn't spend 2 years begging to be forgiven for defunding the police and letting marauding hordes of immigrants rape good American women.

The "bipartisan immigration bill" was never going to pass.  Of course the Republicans were going to do a rug pull so it could be a campaign issue.  They set the Dems up perfectly because the Dems fall for this shit every time.  How did they not understand this?
by Atrios at 11:30