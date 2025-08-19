Popularism!

Thinking of an alternate timeline during which Dems didn't spend 2 years begging to be forgiven for defunding the police and letting marauding hordes of immigrants rape good American women.
About 8 in 10 Americans, 79%, say immigration is “a good thing” for the country today, an increase from 64% a year ago and a high point in the nearly 25-year trend. Only about 2 in 10 U.S. adults say immigration is a bad thing right now, down from 32% last year.…— PBS News (@NewsHour) August 18, 2025
The "bipartisan immigration bill" was never going to pass. Of course the Republicans were going to do a rug pull so it could be a campaign issue. They set the Dems up perfectly because the Dems fall for this shit every time. How did they not understand this?