Groups of uniformed agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies could be seen strolling streets in small groups. At least 120 FBI agents were reassigned from other duties to take part in Sunday's patrols.One doesn't have to put our elite federal law enforcement agents on a pedestal to understand that they aren't trained for this shit, whatever this shit is.
At one intersection, a minor traffic accident between a car and a moped brought at least two dozen agents running, some wearing masks and one carrying a rifle. Local D.C. Metropolitan police were also on scene.
Monday, August 11, 2025
Sure Why Not
Turning the FBI into Paul Blarts.
