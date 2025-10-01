Medical Update

I have managed 3-4 mile runs without them seeming to cause any obvious setback on my plantar fasciitis journey, though not without some pain, so perhaps I am doing the right things.
I have long heard about PF but never knew how much it fucking sucks.
Anyway, my take on the answer to what to do is mostly "all of the above." Things like shoe choices and inserts are probably not one size fits all, so to speak. I don't think there is one correct fix for everybody there. Otherwise do all the calf stretches and weight training and ball rolling and icing that you can manage.
Most importantly, get some version of the Strassbourg Sock for when you sleep.