In a recent interview in his downtown Manhattan office, Mr. Nadler, 78, said he hesitated to step aside when he believes that President Trump is threatening the foundations of democracy. But he said he had been persuaded it was time for a changing of the guard.“Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that,” Mr. Nadler said, adding that a younger successor “can maybe do better, can maybe help us more.”
I don't really know why the "genocide" word is too much for people - its application to various events in the 90s didn't have this level controversy. It isn't "holocaust" or "Shoah." But I don't really care what people call it as long as they don't think arguing about the word is more important than what is happening. Still coming from Nadler this is something:
“I don’t know what to say at this point,” he said. “I can’t defend what Israel is doing.”Mr. Nadler has been sharply critical of Hamas, still believes in a two-state solution for the region and does not agree with those who say Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza. But he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel was committing mass murder and war crimes in Gaza “without question.”
