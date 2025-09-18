Thursday, September 18, 2025

Sure Why Not

Isn't there anyone inspirational who actually joined the military?
WASHINGTON — Pentagon leaders are considering a new recruiting campaign that would encourage young people to honor the legacy of assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk by joining the military, according to two officials familiar with the planning.

The idea would be to frame the recruiting campaign as a national call to service, the officials said. Possible slogans that Pentagon leaders have discussed include “Charlie has awakened a generation of warriors,” according to the officials.
Kirk did not get into West Point as he wanted. He then did not enlist.
by Atrios at 14:30