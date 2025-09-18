WASHINGTON — Pentagon leaders are considering a new recruiting campaign that would encourage young people to honor the legacy of assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk by joining the military, according to two officials familiar with the planning.Kirk did not get into West Point as he wanted. He then did not enlist.
The idea would be to frame the recruiting campaign as a national call to service, the officials said. Possible slogans that Pentagon leaders have discussed include “Charlie has awakened a generation of warriors,” according to the officials.
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Sure Why Not
Isn't there anyone inspirational who actually joined the military?
by Atrios at 14:30