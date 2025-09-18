Wow Didn't See That One Coming

The U.S. president had cheered ABC for “finally having the courage to do what had to be done” in a late-night Sept. 17 post on Truth Social that also called for NBC to cancel late-night shows of comedians Seth Myers and Jimmy Fallon. “Do it NBC!!!” Trump wrote....It isn't quite as serious as the Oberlin Banh Mi scandal of 2015, but worrying!
Headlines on the Bloomberg Terminal from Air Force One: *TRUMP: TV LICENSES SHOULD BE TAKEN AWAY IF BAD PUBLICITY FOR ME *TRUMP: IF TV SHOWS 'HIT TRUMP' SHOULD BE DISCUSSED ON LICENSES *TRUMP ON TV SHOWS CRITICIZING HIM: THEY'RE NOT ALLOWED TO— Thomas Seal (@twseal.bsky.social) September 18, 2025 at 7:02 PM