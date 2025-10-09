Thursday, October 09, 2025

Are Readers Getting An Accurate Impression Of Reality

It's gone beyond, "Can you please, Mr. Reporter, please emphasize that something is a lie, or at least false?" 

We are now at, "Shouldn't you be pointing out that none of these people, including the president, are tethered to reality, whether due to deliberate deception or delusion? Isn't that the actual story here?"

Besides linking Tylenol in pregnant women to autism, RFK Jr. now says circumcision is part of the reason why kids are autistic. "Children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism, and it's highly likely because they're given Tylenol. None of this is positive..."

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) October 9, 2025 at 6:10 PM
by Atrios at 14:30