Are Readers Getting An Accurate Impression Of Reality

We are now at, "Shouldn't you be pointing out that none of these people, including the president, are tethered to reality, whether due to deliberate deception or delusion? Isn't that the actual story here?"
Trump on Autism: Obviously, something that is artificially induced, whether it’s the vaccines in terms of these massive vaccines twice the size of a jar like that, a glass of water like that, into a baby’s body. pic.twitter.com/ciHLZwcxFs— Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2025
Besides linking Tylenol in pregnant women to autism, RFK Jr. now says circumcision is part of the reason why kids are autistic. "Children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism, and it's highly likely because they're given Tylenol. None of this is positive..."— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) October 9, 2025 at 6:10 PM
[image or embed]