A professor at Rutgers University who wrote a book about “antifa” almost a decade ago is trying—and struggling—to flee the US for Europe after a weeks-long online campaign against him by far-right influencers was followed by death threats.They have rebooked... not sure for when.
But at the airport, after they had already scanned their passports, received boarding passes, checked in their bags, and cleared security, Bray says he and his family were not allowed to board their flight. Upon arrival at their boarding gate, their reservations had suddenly disappeared from the United Airlines system.
"For 20 minutes [United Airlines] couldn't even figure out what had happened,” says Bray. “Then they said that, basically, somehow someone had canceled our reservation, presumably in between checking through and then. I don't know what happened. There are various potential explanations, but I don't think it was a coincidence that it happened to us on that day.”
Thursday, October 09, 2025
Seems Bad
We'll see if he makes it out.
by Atrios at 13:30