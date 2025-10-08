Senate Majority Leader John Thune is promising to keep the Senate in session through the weekend after Democrats blocked a quick vote on John Ratcliffe’s CIA director nomination and threw up new procedural hurdles for Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth.
Thune has long promised to play hardball if Democrats try to slow-walk President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks. But the usually mild-mannered South Dakota Republican was visibly angry on Tuesday after Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) blocked a quick vote on Ratcliffe, noting that the Intelligence Committee approved his nomination 14-3.
“Do we want to vote on these folks on Tuesday or vote on them on Friday, Saturday and Sunday? Because that’s what we’re going to do. This can be easy or this can be hard,” Thune said. “Everything we’re doing right now is just stalling. I don’t know what that accomplishes for you.”
Wednesday, October 08, 2025
Everybody's Working For The Weekend
"Most senators think working more than 3 days per work is intolerable" explains way too much of what happens.
by Atrios at 09:00