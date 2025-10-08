In the summer of 2021, the producers of “The View” cast a wide net to find their token conservative co-host after Meghan McCain’s exit. Bari Weiss — who had guest-hosted a few episodes of the panel show and was making waves with her just-launched news outlet The Free Press — wanted the job, and her then-CAA agents lobbied hard. But Weiss didn’t test well with audiences, who didn’t understand her centrist-right contrarian politics. In fact, her focus group scores were so low that she wasn’t invited back to guest host, according to insiders. Instead, Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House director of strategic communications, landed the gig."Centrist-right (fake) contrarian politics" has been the dominant media viewpoint my entire life!
Wednesday, October 08, 2025
Variety: Bari's Appeal Was Too Selective
Hilarious PR:
by Atrios at 10:30