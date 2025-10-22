Fall Fundraiser Day The First

Thanks to everybody who keeps this place - and me - going.
At this point it's no secret that the internet ad economy was eaten by Google and Facebook. That's why all the paywalls went up! No more free pie.
Except here. It's free. I intend to keep it free. I have no idea if revenue would increase or decrease if I put it behind a paywall, but I don't intend to.
If you find some value here - either from my brilliant commentary or from time spent in the comments - please consider giving, either a one-time or recurring.
And if anyone has MacKenzie Scott's contact info, remind her of this very important fundraiser.