Flood The Zone

Sometimes it's "drip drip drip" coverage, with new information revealed, but it can also just be "recycling the same old shit just because" coverage.
We all remember how mad they were that a black lady was running Harvard, for example. Day 15, in a controversial move, black lady is still running Harvard. We don't even know precisely why they were so mad about that.
We all remember how mad they were that a black lady was running Harvard, for example. Day 15, in a controversial move, black lady is still running Harvard. We don't even know precisely why they were so mad about that.
I suspect the contents of the "rich failson groupchat" would be quite revealing, if ever such a thing was unearthed.
Probably an angry buddy of Dash Sulzberger who had some connection to Harvard had some random axe to grind. Or maybe just pure racism! Who knows? Maybe a blogger ethics panel would tell us!
Once you know they do get mad about some things, you get to notice all the things they don't get mad about.