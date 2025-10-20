Maybe Somebody Will Die Or Something

I don't have any advice, but I would like to know that the Dems have an actual plan here.
Johnson defends his refusal to swear in Grijalva: "I'm following the Pelosi precedent." When Republican "Julia Letlow was elected... Pelosi took 25 days to swear her in." Karl fact-checks him: "that was the date [Letlow] requested ... Pelosi didn't delay that." Johnson admits nothing and moves on.— Will Saletan (@saletan.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 9:33 PM
[image or embed]
Saying that I hope they have a plan does not, as always, mean that I think there is a magic wand that they are failing to use. I just hope it's a better plan than Obama's Garland plan, which was to nominate him then shrug his shoulders when Mitch did nothing.