Monday, October 20, 2025

Maybe Somebody Will Die Or Something

I imagine the endgame hope of Johnson is that somebody dies soon so that he can seat Adelita Grijalva without there being enough signatories on the Epstein discharge petition.


Johnson defends his refusal to swear in Grijalva: "I'm following the Pelosi precedent." When Republican "Julia Letlow was elected... Pelosi took 25 days to swear her in." Karl fact-checks him: "that was the date [Letlow] requested ... Pelosi didn't delay that." Johnson admits nothing and moves on.

[image or embed]

— Will Saletan (@saletan.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 9:33 PM
I don't have any advice, but I would like to know that the Dems have an actual plan here.

Saying that I hope they have a plan does not, as always, mean that I think there is a magic wand that they are failing to use. I just hope it's a better plan than Obama's Garland plan, which was to nominate him then shrug his shoulders when Mitch did nothing.
by Atrios at 10:30