Protests Are Violent When The Police Get Violent

There are a lot of things journalists pretend not to understand, and this is frequently one of them. Sure there can be actual violent actions by protesters, like when they go to the
White House
Capitol and try to hang the Vice President, but most of the time the difference between a violent protest and a nonviolent one is whether or not the cops start kettling and bashing.
It is interesting that there weren't reports of violence from the No Kings rallies (that I have seen), but the interesting story isn't the lack of violence from protesters, it's that the cops didn't instigate any.
If you approach a subject with what you know, instead of what you're supposed to know, you can find some interesting stories!