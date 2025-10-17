John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser-turned-adversary, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland on Thursday.Daisy...
Bolton, the third high-profile Trump political enemy to be indicted in less than a month, now faces eight counts of transmission of national defense information and 10 counts of retention of national defense information.
Essentially, prosecutors say, Bolton kept — and shared with family members — digital diaries of his activities that included all kinds of classified material from when he was national security adviser.
According to the indictment, Bolton shared “more than a thousand pages” of “diary-like entries” “that contained information classified up to the TOP SECRET” level.
Friday, October 17, 2025
My Robot Brain Is Frying
John Bolton indicted... but of course it was a politically motivated action that wouldn't have happened otherwise... but also maybe he deserves it... also he's John Bolton?
by Atrios at 09:00