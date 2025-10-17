Friday, October 17, 2025

Sure Why Not

I know that a lot is going on, but our collective political press who, despite their claims, have no problem getting outraged about something, could pick at least one thing, even a stupid one. Have some pride!
Trump met Putin in Alaska in August, which ended without the ceasefire Trump had said Putin needed to agree to. It is unclear why Budapest was chosen as the location for the next meeting.

...

In response to HuffPost’s query about who suggested Budapest, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded, “Your mom did,” and White House communications director Steven Cheung replied: “Your mom.”
Or at least not treat them as trusted sources. I doubt any of them have the skills of Sarah Sanders with MagHabs, but I am sure they make nice behind the scenes, somewhat.

They made no secret of their contempt for Karine Jean-Pierre.
by Atrios at 10:30