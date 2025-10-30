The slow decision-making at the top of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department affected two major probes into Trump after he lost the White House in 2020: whether he illegally possessed and obstructed the retrieval of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence, and whether he conspired illegally to overturn the 2020 election.Surely if we do this just right then no one can accuse us of being "political!"
Far from rushing the Trump cases, FBI and Justice Department officials chose to move cautiously and slowly over concerns about the implications of investigating a former and possibly future president, taking pains to insulate the probes from even the appearance of politics.
Thursday, October 30, 2025
Oh So That Was True
Spent years being yelled at by people who claimed Garland was doing everything perfectly.
by Atrios at 11:30