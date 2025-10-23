Sure Why Not

More on NBA arrests: Chauncey Billups involvement in a poker game scheme involved La Cosa Nostra Italian crime families. Proceeds laundered were converted into crypto currency in an effort to avoid detection— Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) October 23, 2025
Unwitting victims were defrauded out of tens of millions of dollars
There were also insider information sports bets, inclding Rozier saying he planned to leave a game with an "injury." Prop bets like that should be illegal, for obvious reasons.
Details of the rigged poker games that Damon Jones and Chauncey Billups were involved (from the US Attorney press conference):— chad millman (@chadmillman) October 23, 2025
+ X-ray machines built into tables to read face-down cards
+ Contact lenses/glasses that read pre-marked cards.
+ Secret cameras in card trays
Sounds like a Trump dementia fantasy (not saying it is).