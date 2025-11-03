Complete nonsense, of course, but an interesting thing about "rural Britain" is that unlike rural America, where you can genuinely be far from everything, is that few people are far from a decent-sized town. Most (not all) of those small villages are pretty close to "civilization." They even have broadband and cellphone towers.
Elon Musk, "These lovely small towns in England, Scotland and Ireland, they've been living their lives quietly. They're like hobbits" "And so one day, 1,000 people show up in your village of 500 and start raping the kids" "This has now happened, God knows how many times in Britain"— Farrukh (@implausibleblog.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:09 PM
Monday, November 03, 2025
And Which Of Those Small Towns Have You Visited
One of my pet peeves is rich people who obviously don't travel beyond going from resort to resort.
