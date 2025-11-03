House Republicans are exploring ways to prevent Zohran Mamdani from ever being sworn in as mayor even if he prevails in Tuesday’s election by using the Constitution’s “insurrection clause,” The Post has learned.6-3 in favor, opinion by Alito.
The New York Young Republican Club is pushing to prevent the NYC mayoral frontrunner from taking the oath of office Jan. 1 under an idea floated this summer.
It cites language in the post-Civil War 14th Amendment to the Constitution barring from office anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or who has “given aid or comfort to the enemies.” The group argues that Mamdani’s own statements calling to resist ICE could violate the prohibition.
Monday, November 03, 2025
Sure Why Not
Future New York Times editorial: "We also have concerns about the legitimacy of Mamdani's election, HOWEVER...".
by Atrios at 11:30