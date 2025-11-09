“Reporting this up the chain was a hot potato: No one wanted to touch it,” the senior official said. They believed fear of being perceived as overly critical of Israel — whose supporters wield significant political power — drove that thinking. Biden officials worried that attaching their names to a recommendation to limit American support for Tel Aviv would hinder their future career prospects, the former senior official said, “which is in itself appalling.”
Eventually, high-level concerns about the information spurred discussions that included Biden. McGurk led the pushback to reducing support, two officials said; the controversial Biden adviser often behaved as “Israel’s lawyer” when U.S. officials questioned the country, another senior Biden-era colleague told HuffPost.
Sunday, November 09, 2025
Certainly Not The Best, Probably Not The Brightest
