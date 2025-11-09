Senate Democrats on Sunday indicated they are ready to advance a package of bills that could end the government shutdown, multiple sources told Axios.Please clap.
Why it matters: It is the most significant movement toward a bipartisan breakthrough in the talks to re-open the government in over a month.
At least 10 Senate Democrats are expected to support a procedural motion to advance a package of spending bills and a short term funding measure, multiple sources from both parties told Axios.
The deal would include a promised vote [in the Senate only] on extending Obamacare tax credits in December, the sources said.
Sunday, November 09, 2025
Sure Why Not
We'll see if Axios is correct!
by Atrios at 13:57