WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Wednesday that he would order a 10% cut in flights at 40 major U.S. airports, citing air traffic control safety concerns as a government shutdown hit a record 36th day.Maybe I just don't watch much (hardly any) cable news anymore, but am I wrong that the shutdown generally doesn't seem to be getting the same kind of coverage previous ones did? I'm exaggerating a bit here, but my memory is that it was scary graphic SHUTDOWN DAY 3 [ominous music] in the past, and now it's just... eh, this is normal now.
Thursday, November 06, 2025
Confidence Building
Good luck flying.
by Atrios at 10:30