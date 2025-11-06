Thursday, November 06, 2025

Sure Why Not

A pre-bailout is easier to sell than a bailout.
OpenAI Wants Federal Backstop for New Investments

Sarah Friar, the CFO of OpenAI, says the company wants a federal guarantee to make it easier to finance massive investments in AI chips for data centers. Friar spoke at WSJ’s Tech Live event in California. Photo: Nikki Ritcher for WSJ
Gotta, um, beat China. Send it over to our favorite bribed senators and see what they can do. This looks like a job for Gillibrand! Coordinated messaging push. "Give us all the money or the Chicoms win."
by Atrios at 09:00