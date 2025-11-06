Sure Why Not

OpenAI Wants Federal Backstop for New InvestmentsGotta, um, beat China. Send it over to our favorite bribed senators and see what they can do. This looks like a job for Gillibrand!
Sarah Friar, the CFO of OpenAI, says the company wants a federal guarantee to make it easier to finance massive investments in AI chips for data centers. Friar spoke at WSJ’s Tech Live event in California. Photo: Nikki Ritcher for WSJ
Coordinated messaging push. "Give us all the money or the Chicoms win."
A statement from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. pic.twitter.com/Exwx54OYJV— NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) November 5, 2025