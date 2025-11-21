Copy/Paste

“I want to make sure that Homeland Security can provide me with the definitive list of people who were detained, how long they were detained, whether or not they were released and, when property was damaged, whether or not they’ve been provided proper restitution,” Tillis said, in the hearing. “We’re the party of law and order, and I want to make sure that we’re also orderly in the process of enforcing it.”No idea what is motivating Tillis here. I'm sure he will have different opinions about other nasty states - I certainly don't think Tillis is joining the Resistance - but the basic demand is good!
Friday, November 21, 2025
I never want to hand it to Republicans, but this is a good template Dems can copy in response to DHS actions. Restitution is important!
