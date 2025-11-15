Lawyers are going to lawyer, but this man's former client is dead and it is obscene (but not unique, of course) that a man who regularly performs this kind of sophistry is the toast of cable news, and a regular sympathetic NYT page 1 figure.
Also, generally it's absurd that outlets let criminal defense attorneys use them for PR purposes for rich and famous people. People like Dersh can do what they want in the courts, but high priced lawyers are largely in the PR business in cases like these. The courts, at least, will slap down some bullshit.
Dershowitz: The predecessor on your show described Epstein as a convicted pedophile. He pleaded guilty to one count of having sex for money with a 17-year-and-10-month-old person. That’s not a pedophile. pic.twitter.com/cz5r6S2gan— Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2025