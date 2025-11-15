Not Beating The Charges

A couple of times I saw Nuzzi/Lizza referred to as a journalism "power couple." I don't think journalism should have "power couples" and I think if journalists were serious about defending the, well, seriousness of their practices and institutions they would vocally object to such things themselves.
If her journalism and her "ethical" practices related to journalism are what gets elevated by the people who make such choices, then you should consider that their critics have a point.
There might even be a defense of a kind of "fallen star" memoir if she had, in fact, fallen, instead of just being handed an editor gig at one of the few publications that still pays salaries (Vanity Fair).