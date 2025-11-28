Fundamentals

Denaturalization is something Dems have to come out against. They'll start with someone unsympathetic, someone with a murder conviction, and they'll keep going. A poll will come out with a majority supporting "removing citizenship from people guilty of the worst crimes." Dems will cower. David Shor will tell them it is a winning issue (for Trump).
The line needs to be drawn before that.
Yes there are Dems speaking out on these issues generally, but leadership is wedded to the "talk about health care and affordability and nothing else" strategy.