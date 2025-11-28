PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration may slash income tax completely over the next couple of years because of government revenue generated from tariffs.This is batshit too, of course, but it's the kind of thing that sounds plausible if Reuters and others news outlets bless it.
"Over the next couple of years, I think we'll substantially be cutting and maybe cutting out completely, but we'll be cutting income tax. Could be almost completely cutting it because the money we're taking in is going to be so large," Trump told U.S. military service members on a video call.
Friday, November 28, 2025
If The President Says It, Then It Is News
I would accept that more if news outlets published his more obviously batshit stuff without qualification or attempt to explain, along with the more plausible-sounding stuff.
by Atrios at 11:30