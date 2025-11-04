Put It In The Louvre

The Better Things Aren't Possible wing of the Democratic party has come up with this, fed it to one of their press familiars, and they're running with it. "Well the Muslim guy couldn't even break 50% [in a 3-way race], so, unlike Eric Adams, we will NOT be calling him the future of the Democratic party and will instead be giving that title to the ex-CIA lady who said that Mamdani lies when he says anything good can happen.
If polls hold, Spanberger is looking more likely to clear 50% in her more swingy state than Mamdani is in a city so Democratic that only 6 of 51 city council members are Republicans.— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 3, 2025
Dems nationally say that matters a lot for thinking what comes next.https://t.co/wcsdca4q7P
She argues there’s a level of dishonesty in some of the big promises Mamdani is making that she worries could hurt Democrats with voters long term, saying the reason she doesn’t have a Mamdani-style proposal for government-run grocery stores is “because I couldn’t ever pass it.”“People do want us to be aspirational and dream big. They also don’t want us to lie to them,” she told CNN. “When you have a party that makes promise after promise, and then say, ‘Oh, we passed it in the House, it’s not our fault’ — vulnerable people believed you. Maybe he is going to get Albany on board with totally refinancing public transportation. But there’s a lot of people who believe him.”
I dunno, if you can't get FIVE PILOT COMMUNITY GROCERY STORIES through your state legislature then you should just fucking resign before you get elected.
She's right in that second paragraph about the House, but that isn't about Mamdani, that's about the cynical actions of congressional Dems.
This was a big hit in the Dem leadership group chat - the Baileys were quite taken with the argument.
Spanberger could've just said, "good luck to him!" and moved on.