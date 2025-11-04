There's A Bit Of A Problem

An exchange from President Trump's interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" about accusations of corruption involving his family's crypto empire was not included in the extended version the network shared online.This isn't even about it not being broadcast - which was of course standard practice until Trump decided it wasn't and a corrupt network bribed him - they excised it from the full online bit.
The big picture: The sit-down came after Trump sued and settled with the network over the program's editing of an interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris and as Trump's FCC chair threatened broadcasters with claims of "news distortion."
It is bad that things are this absurd, of course, but I suppose there's something positive in the fact that even the worst press outlets are able to notice the stink.