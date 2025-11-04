Tuesday, November 04, 2025

There's A Bit Of A Problem

I'm not sure if it's good or bad that these things have become so absurd that even right wing outlets are starting to criticize the press, arguably "from the left."
An exchange from President Trump's interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" about accusations of corruption involving his family's crypto empire was not included in the extended version the network shared online.

The big picture: The sit-down came after Trump sued and settled with the network over the program's editing of an interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris and as Trump's FCC chair threatened broadcasters with claims of "news distortion."
This isn't even about it not being broadcast - which was of course standard practice until Trump decided it wasn't and a corrupt network bribed him - they excised it from the full online bit.

It is bad that things are this absurd, of course, but I suppose there's something positive in the fact that even the worst press outlets are able to notice the stink.
by Atrios at 11:15