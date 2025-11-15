WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he received a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam as part of his recent physical, calling the scan "very standard."This was the previously reported MRI.
Trump told reporters he got the MRI "because it's part of my physical. Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn't have it? Other people get it ... I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor."
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Vance Glancing At His Watch
On one hand, if Trump bites it, everyone will hate Vance even more. On the other hand, Vance is an actual Nazi instead of just someone with some Nazi-adjacent views like Trump
by Atrios at 09:30