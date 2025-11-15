Saturday, November 15, 2025

Vance Glancing At His Watch

On one hand, if Trump bites it, everyone will hate Vance even more. On the other hand, Vance is an actual Nazi instead of just someone with some Nazi-adjacent views like Trump
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he received a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam as part of his recent physical, calling the scan "very standard."

Trump told reporters he got the MRI "because it's part of my physical. Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn't have it? Other people get it ... I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor."
This was the previously reported MRI.
by Atrios at 09:30