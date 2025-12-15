FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X on Sunday, touting the FBI's role in bringing in the person of interest in a hotel room in Coventry, Rhode Island by using geolocation capabilities. Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez said in a press conference that the FBI had followed through on a tip to locate the person of interest. .
However, the suspect was released on Dec. 14 after authorities said that there was no evidence linking the person to the crime. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said that the evidence “now points to a different direction” and that it’s “unfortunate that this person’s name was leaked to the public.”
Monday, December 15, 2025
Ah, Well, Nevertheless
Hopefully he was wearing his special jacket at the time.
by Atrios at 13:30