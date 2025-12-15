Monday, December 15, 2025

The Great Centrist Hope

Every single person who supported Cuomo in the primary should be making groveling apologies for their momentary (hah) lapse. They could've united around any other anti-Mamdani candidate, if that was their preference, but they went with Cuomo.
New York taxpayers shelled out another $1.3 million since late May to defend former Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state police from a sexual discrimination case brought by a trooper he placed on his security detail, according to new figures released by the state comptroller’s office.

That brings the state’s costs for the case alone to $10.5 million under a law that entitles state employees to reasonable litigation expenses if they are accused of wrongdoing while serving in their positions.
There were dozens of reasons that Cuomo should not have been the candidate/mayor, and precisely one that he should have been: I want my corrupt asshole friend in office for corrupt asshole reasons.

Alternatively, all those people can fuck off forever.
by Atrios at 11:30