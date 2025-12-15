The Great Centrist Hope

New York taxpayers shelled out another $1.3 million since late May to defend former Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state police from a sexual discrimination case brought by a trooper he placed on his security detail, according to new figures released by the state comptroller’s office.There were dozens of reasons that Cuomo should not have been the candidate/mayor, and precisely one that he should have been: I want my corrupt asshole friend in office for corrupt asshole reasons.
That brings the state’s costs for the case alone to $10.5 million under a law that entitles state employees to reasonable litigation expenses if they are accused of wrongdoing while serving in their positions.
