Reciprocity

I know the the basic (stupid) position of most governments right now is to try to pacify the mad king, but tourist requirements like this won't last too long without reciprocal requirements being implemented by countries. The world will no longer be flat, Tom Friedman!
Tourists from dozens of countries including the UK could be asked to provide a five-year social media history as a condition of entry to the United States, under a new proposal unveiled by American officials.
Don't how the airlines, which are quite good at getting their way, won't flip out, but here we are.