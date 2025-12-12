Friday, December 12, 2025

Yuge

I still have a hard understanding how MAGA became absolutely obsessed with a global rich guy pedophile network run by Jeffrey Epstein (true!) and somehow missed that their hero was his bestie.

One image released Friday shows what appears to be a bowl of novelty condoms with a caricature of Trump’s face; the bowl has a sign saying, “Trump condom $4.50,” and each condom bears an image of Trump’s face with the text, “I’m HUUUUGE!” Another showed Trump with six women with leis whose faces were redacted by the committee.


by Atrios at 10:23