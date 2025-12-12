I still have a hard understanding how MAGA became absolutely obsessed with a global rich guy pedophile network run by Jeffrey Epstein (true!) and somehow missed that their hero was his bestie.
One image released Friday shows what appears to be a bowl of novelty condoms with a caricature of Trump’s face; the bowl has a sign saying, “Trump condom $4.50,” and each condom bears an image of Trump’s face with the text, “I’m HUUUUGE!” Another showed Trump with six women with leis whose faces were redacted by the committee.