Federal agents targeted workers at a construction site in Chanhassen on Saturday, trapping them on a roof amid frigid temperatures, according to witnesses.
Posts on social media showed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at a construction site with two people atop the wooden frame of a house.
Monday, December 15, 2025
Seems Bad
There's a school of thought in DC which is, roughly, "as long as Matthew Yglesias faces no minor inconveniences from violent actions by immigration agents, then the American people will be strongly supportive of our new 'show your papers to violent thugs' regime," but I suspect this is a somewhat narrow view of things.
by Atrios at 10:30