A U.S. immigration judge on Monday ordered the release of a Brazilian woman with family ties to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt from a detention center in Louisiana, setting her free on a $1,500 bond as she continues to fight her potential deportation.|
The release of Bruna Ferreira, 33, who shares custody of an 11-year-old son with her former fiancé, Leavitt’s brother Michael, comes after immigration officers arrested her in Massachusetts on Nov. 12 while she was on her way to pick up her son from school and sent her to the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center.
Immigration Judge Cynthia Goodman ordered Ferreira to be set free on the lowest-dollar bond possible, Ferreira’s lawyers said. One of those lawyers, Jason Thomas, told Goodman that the U.S. government’s characterization of Ferreira — whom the Trump administration described last week as a “criminal illegal alien” with a previous arrest for battery — is “both unfair and untrue.”
Monday, December 08, 2025
They Lie All The Time
Not criticizing this piece, but any political journalism that doesn't acknowledge that as a fundamental fact of the Trump administration is just fiction.
by Atrios at 13:23