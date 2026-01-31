But They'll Be Safer Than Humans!!!

By accounts, Waymos are being set to drive more aggressively than they had been previously. They had been safe, in part, because they were programmed to be cautious. Maybe overly cautious, but it is risky to turn the dial the other way.
Elon's technology was always trash. His commitments to safety and honesty are, of course, what you would expect.
Elon's technology was always trash. His commitments to safety and honesty are, of course, what you would expect.
Tesla’s nascent robotaxi program is off to a rough start. New NHTSA crash data, combined with Tesla’s new disclosure of robotaxi mileage, reveals Tesla’s autonomous vehicles are crashing at a rate much higher than human drivers, and that’s with a safety monitor in every car.