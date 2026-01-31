Phone Addiction

I heard stories for years from some academics about how The Kids Today were worse than The Kids Of Yesterday and they were mostly bullshit (and plenty of other older academics agreed that nothing important had changed). Still, between "AI" and the phones, I suspect these stories are no longer bullshit.
I have a rule, mostly followed, that if I'm deliberately watching something (as opposed to background noise TV, which as an old I still do sometimes), I don't look at my phone. If I really feel the need to, I will pause whatever I am watching (again, mostly followed).
I won't deny the addict's urge exists, though I will blame my job and the current state of affairs for that, somewhat. It wasn't so bad a million years ago in the Biden era.
Beyond the classroom, it's a bit hard to have interests and hobbies if you can't put your phone down occasionally. Go watch a movie, kids!