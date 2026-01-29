Good That You Can Get Them On The Phone

Now that her problem is taken care of - at least enough to push it off the front page for a bit - she can go back to not pretending to care about it.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Thursday that immigration officials have ceased their "enhanced operations" in the state, the site of an enforcement surge and more than 200 arrests since last week.
Collins, a Republican, made the announcement after saying she had several direct communications with Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.