Hype Machine

A lot of people have lost betting against Elon for the past decade or so, but going all in on robots that certainly won't do anything useful anytime soon...
Tesla also announced plans to end production of its Model S and Model X vehicles. It will now use the manufacturing plant in California that made those cars to produce its line of humanoid robots - known as Optimus.
Fred, who used to be one of Elon's hype men but finally saw the light, caught the important bit:
Elon Musk admitted on Tesla’s Q4 2025 earnings call today that the company doesn’t have any Optimus robots doing useful work in its factories right now.
This is a striking admission, given that Musk has spent the past two years claiming the opposite.