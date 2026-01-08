That reporters are not willing to deal appropriately with regular lies and liars is not a new thing, but I do think what is new with the Trump administration is that they lie about everything. There is no interest in in attempting to lie plausibly, or even to stick to the truth when that would serve them just as well.
This isn't about lawyerly word choice or the usual exaggerations of politics. They just get up there and lie, constantly, in press conferences, in quotes to reporters, on MECHAHITLER THE CSAM APP.
You can't report on this administration by fronting the lies and having the rebuttal 3 paragraphs - or 3 days - later. That they lie constantly has to frame all coverage of them. Nothing is the truth.
I wrote "not willing" because this isn't hard. They - or their editors - just don't want to.