That Could Be Me

I think empathy is normally talked about as the ability to understand someone else's experience and feelings - and therefore the ability to care - but the other part of that is it brings selfish awareness that their experience could be yours, that what is happening to them could happen to you.
ICE agents aren't committing violence only against immigrants or protesting libs, but people who lack empathy still can't imagine being affected by it.
Small consolation that almost everyone suffers and then (everyone) dies eventually.