Peace In Our Time

The general European response to Trump's actions in Venezuela has been to front disapproval of Maduro, followed by some mumbled vague concerns.
Soon we will discover that they always thought the president of Colombia was worse than Hitler, and that Danish claim to Greenland was colonial overreach requiring liberation by American forces.
NATO will soon be revealed to be something left-wing critics have always claimed, but they will still somehow have been wrong.
Sir Keir Starmer has refused to be drawn on whether or not US President Donald Trump's military action against Venezuela may have broken international law.
In an interview with the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme on Saturday morning, the prime minister did not condemn the US strikes.
He said he was waiting to establish all the facts but would not "shy away from this", adding he was a "lifelong advocate of international law".
I will not shy away from the thing I am definitely shying away from.
I am so old I remember when politicians were good at this kind of bullshit. None of them even try anymore.