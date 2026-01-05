Sure Why Not

Gotta laugh when we can.
Two people close to the White House said the president’s lack of interest in boosting Machado, despite her recent efforts to flatter Trump, stemmed from her decision to accept the Nobel Peace Prize, an award the president has openly coveted.
Although Machado ultimately said she was dedicating the award to Trump, her acceptance of the prize was an “ultimate sin,” said one of the people.
“If she had turned it down and said, ‘I can’t accept it because it’s Donald Trump’s,’ she’d be the president of Venezuela today,” this person said.
This isn't even true. The real reason is Machado couldn't run the country. But it is funny that this is the line they are running with both for the country and for Trump. It is also "funny" that the WaPo put this near the bottom of the article.