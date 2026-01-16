In an X (formerly Twitter) post shared by slow_developer, Suleyman can be heard saying that these AI companions will be able to see, hear, prefer, and feel the same as the user.Nerds always jump in and say it's good at "coding" or whatever. I have no idea but most people don't need these niche applications! Most people don't need to code!
“In five years’ time, everybody will have their own AI companion who knows them so intimately and so personally that they will come to live life alongside you,” the CEO said.
“It will see what you see, hear what you hear, and understand your context, your preferences, and your motivations, and it will feel like an ever-present aid or friend that is there to help you navigate life’s big challenges,” Suleyman shared.
Friday, January 16, 2026
Spicy Chatbots
Repeating, again, that AI was first sold as "we are about to create God" and then "it will cure cancer, invent new forms of metal and other materials" and now it's "it will write your emails for you and be your pocket pal."
by Atrios at 13:30