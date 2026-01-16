Watching Sinema, you would've never imagined she was high out of her mind all the time.
Former Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, the Democrat turned independent who served one term before leaving office last year, was accused in federal court this week of conducting an affair with a member of her Senate security team, a married father of three.
Ms. Sinema also encouraged Mr. Ammel to bring MDMA drugs on a work trip, so she could help guide him through a psychedelic experience, the lawsuit claimed.